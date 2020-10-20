Donations sought for 26 families displaced by apartment fire

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A food drive is being set up for 26 families who were displaced by a massive apartment fire in Prattville early Saturday morning.
The City of Prattville and the Autauga Interfaith Care Center, or AICC, are partnering to gather 10,000 pounds of food and supplies for the victims.
Between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1, the city and AICC are challenging the community to give non-perishable food items and toiletries, or by sharing monetary donations at https://autaugainterfaithcarecenter.com/donate/.
Those seeking to drop off items can do so by stopping leaving their donations in the bins inside the first double doors at Prattville City Hall on West Main Street or at the AICC at 163 West Third Street.
Items that can be donated include:
- Deodorant
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Toothpaste/toothbrushes
- Bath soap/bodywash
- Sanitary pads/tampons
- Dish and laundry detergents
- Household cleaners
- Paper towels and tissues
- Disposable razors and shaving Cream
- Toilet paper
- Diapers and baby wipes
- Pillows and sheet sets of any size)
- NO CLOTHING DONATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
No civilians or fire personnel were injured in the blaze, which happened The Woods Apartments around 2 a.m. Saturday. The fire left every unit uninhabitable.
