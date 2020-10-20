Dothan’s Flowers Hospital making changes to pediatric services

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flowers Hospital is discontinuing its inpatient pediatric services beginning in December.
The hospital provided the following statement to WTVY:
"Flowers Hospital regularly evaluates how it can best serve its patients, which includes a continuous review of which services are most needed in our community. In recent years, Flowers has seen a shift in pediatric utilization with more children needing emergency and outpatient services, such as same-day surgery, diagnostic tests and imaging studies and fewer children requiring an overnight stay in the hospital.
Flowers Hospital is adjusting its pediatric service line in response to the way area families turn to the hospital for the care of their children and will discontinue inpatient pediatric services in December 2020. The hospital will maintain a strong commitment to providing high-quality emergency and outpatient services for children.
“Our local medical community has done a tremendous job caring for pediatric patients and are often able to offer treatment options outside of an inpatient hospital setting,” said Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon. “Given the steady numbers of children requiring emergency and outpatient care, we believe we should devote more resources in those areas. We continue to maintain our strong, long-term relationships with other facilities that specialize in children’s care, including Children’s of Alabama, USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, and Sacred Heart Hospital, and we want our local families to know that we are, and will continue to be, committed to caring for the children of our community."”
