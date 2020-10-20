Dothan’s Flowers Hospital making changes to pediatric services

“Our local medical community has done a tremendous job caring for pediatric patients and are often able to offer treatment options outside of an inpatient hospital setting,” said Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon. “Given the steady numbers of children requiring emergency and outpatient care, we believe we should devote more resources in those areas. We continue to maintain our strong, long-term relationships with other facilities that specialize in children’s care, including Children’s of Alabama, USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, and Sacred Heart Hospital, and we want our local families to know that we are, and will continue to be, committed to caring for the children of our community."”