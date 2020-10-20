Endangered Missing Persons Alert issued for Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an emergency statewide Endangered Missing Persons Alert for a 67-year-old Montgomery woman.
ALEA’s alert comes at the request of the Montgomery Police Department and seeks the public’s help finding Naomi Pickett Yates.
Ms. Yates may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen Tuesday around 5 a.m. and was wearing a black shirt with flower print and gray pants.
Ms. Yates left the area of South Union Street in Montgomery on foot.
She is described as being 5 feet all and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Montgomery Police at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.