Montgomery doctor pleads guilty to conspiracy in federal pill mill case

According to the arrangement, they would come to Beauchamp’s East Montgomery practice and pay $350 per prescription for thirty, 90 milligram oxycodone hydrochloride pills. As a point of reference, the FDA recommends dosing five to fifteen milligrams of oxycodone hydrochloride every four to six hours for pain for patients who don’t take opioids. It’s unclear how long Beauchamp was engaged in this agreement. The government confirmed there were no known victims in this case.