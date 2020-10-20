Montgomery police search for stolen vehicle, robbery suspects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for the location of a vehicle that was taken during a robbery.
According to CrimeStoppers, the vehicle, a black Dodge Challenger, was taken on Oct. 10 in the 4000 block of Amesbury Drive.
Capt. Saba Coleman says two suspects produced a gun during the robbery and took the vehicle from the victim.
The tag displayed on the vehicle reads ‘GOD1NI’ with VIN # 2C3CDZAG7KH593022, according to CrimeStoppers.
If you have any information regarding the vehicle’s location or the suspects involved, please call the police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
