Parts of Iowa get thumped by nearly 10” of “unexpected” snow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ve probably seen the photos or videos of the very heavy snow that struck Iowa making their rounds on social media. If you haven’t, it was certainly a sight for mid-Decem...
Oops, I mean mid-October.
The area of snow began early in the morning in Nebraska, bringing a couple inches to parts of the state. It then moved into Iowa and became heavier, steadier and more intense overall -- mainly right along and just north of Interstate 80.
In fact, the snow fell at a rate of 1-2″+ per hour at times in and around both Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.
Snow that falls that heavily for multiple hours can overcome the relatively warm ground and high sun angle still seen in mid-October. And that’s exactly what happened as accumulation -- some quite substantial -- was seen on all roads, highways and interstates.
Traffic was snarled and multiple accidents occurred as a result of the heavy snow and poor road conditions.
There were even reports of thundersnow east of Des Moines, and a relatively rare Snow Squall Warning was issued along I-80 in the heart of the state.
Those are issued when snow and/or blowing snow leads to whiteout conditions and extremely dangerous to life-threatening driving conditions.
When all was said and done, a few to several inches of heavy, wet snow had fallen in select spots...
Reports ranged from 3-4″ north of Omaha, to 3-9″ just north and northwest of downtown Des Moines, to 3-6″ in and around Cedar Rapids.
The ultimate winner was actually the National Weather Service office in Des Moines. That’s where 9″ of the white stuff was measured!
While the fact that it snowed heavily and accumulated impressively are generating the most headlines, it’s also worth noting that the snow totals varied significantly from place to place.
For a example, downtown Des Moines reported 2.5″ of snow, but just 11 miles up the road in Ankeny there was a whopping 6-9″ of snowfall! This kind of cut-off in snow totals is not unheard of, especially for early season snows!
More accumulating snow is on the way for parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest over the next week as winter gets an unusually early start!
