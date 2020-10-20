Police searching for missing Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.
According to CrimeStoppers, police are looking for 62-year-old Anderson Green. Green was last seen on Sunday around midnight in the area of 123 Windy Wood Drive. He is described as being 5′11″ and weighing around 140 pounds.
Police say Green is reported to be suffering from seizures that require medication. It was also reported that he might be suffering from acute memory loss, though no official diagnosis has been made.
Green is not known to have a vehicle, police added.
If you have seen Green or know where he may be, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2850 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
