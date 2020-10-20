Rainbow City marina destroyed in early-morning fire

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A marina in Rainbow City has been ruled a total loss after a massive early-morning fire Tuesday.
Officials with the Southside Fire Department say they responded to Little Bridge Marina on the corner of Hwy. 77 and Whorton Bend Road early Tuesday morning and found heavy fire showing.
Units from Rainbow City Fire, Whorton Bend Fire, Southside Fire and A-Med Ambulance Service all worked the scene. Rainbow City police, Southside police and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
