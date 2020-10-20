Sunday alcohol sales on the ballot in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County voters will decide in the upcoming election whether to legalize the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays. The County Commission voted unanimously earlier this year to place the issue on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“It’s all about creating an even playing field,” said County Commissioner John McGowan. “The city of Union Springs already has Sunday alcohol sales and we want the same for the county.”
The city of Union Springs approved Sunday alcohol sales in June. At the time, city officials said alcohol was being sold illegally at “shot houses” and in parks.
McGowan says he brought the issue before the county commission at the request of a store owner in his district. The store owner complained about losing business to competitors inside the city limits who were now allowed to sell alcohol on Sundays.
It’s possible Sunday sales could also prove financially beneficial for the county government, according to County Administrator Patrick Smith.
“It would generate additional tax revenue, so it would be a positive thing for the county’s budget,” he said.
The referendum would allow Sunday sales at any business that is licensed to sell alcohol within the unincorporated areas of Bullock County. Both on-premises and off-premises consumption would be permitted.
