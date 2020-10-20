Suspect charged after 2 injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man faces felony charges after two victims were injured in a shooting.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Jaroderick Hardy, 26, is charged with assault first and assault second degree. The charges are related to an incident that happened on Oct. 13 around 2:22 a.m., in the 5700 block of Calmar Drive.
Court records indicate the victims were shot in several areas of the body, including their faces.
Hardy was taken into custody on Monday by the United States Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.