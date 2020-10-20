59th annual Covington County Fair gets underway

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair wrapped up Sunday night in Montgomery. Now it’s Covington County’s turn.
The 59th annual county fair kicked off Monday night. The fair is located at the fairgrounds off Highway 55 south of Andalusia. The carnival typically sees an attendance of around 17,000 for the week.
Fair organizers are requesting visitors adhere to COVID-19 CDC guidelines with masks and social distancing.
The county fair is a major fundraiser for the Andalusia Kiwanis Club. The club raised about $40,000 last year for local organizations benefiting children.
