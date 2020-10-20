Voters asked to renew existing school taxes in Elmore, Macon counties

Shall the governing body of Elmore County, Alabama, be authorized to levy annually, for a period of twenty-nine (29) consecutive years, commencing with the levy for the tax year that will begin on October 1, 2021 (for which tax year taxes will become due and payable on October 1, 2022), for public school purposes in said county, a special property tax at the rate of ten cents on each one hundred dollars (equal to 1 mill on each dollar) of the assessed value of the taxable property in said county, which special tax shall be in renewal and continuation of the special tax at the same rate and for the same purpose that is now being levied in the said county? FOR or AGAINST?