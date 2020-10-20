Voters asked to renew existing school taxes in Elmore, Macon counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Property tax renewals are on the ballot this November in two central Alabama counties. Voters in Elmore and Macon counties will be asked to renew existing taxes that benefit local schools.
County officials stress that these are existing taxes that are already being collected. A ‘yes’ vote will not result in a tax increase.
In fact, a ‘no’ vote would not result in a tax reduction either. That’s because state law requires that local governments allocate at least 10 mills of ad valorem tax to schools. Therefore, even if a majority of voters reject the tax renewal, the state would still mandate that it be collected.
Elmore County School Superintendent Richard Dennis says a ‘yes’ vote simply sends a message that voters value public education.
He told The Wetumpka Herald, “it looks better for us as a county if we make the decision ourselves to pay the tax, rather than it being mandated by the state.”
In Elmore County, nine of the required 10 mills have already been renewed. So voters will only be asked to renew 1 mill in the November 3rd election.
In Macon County, all 10 mills are up for renewal.
Both county renewals will last for 29 years.
Below is the specific language voters will see on their ballots.
ELMORE COUNTY:
SPECIAL ELECTION FOR RENEWAL AND CONTINUATION OF LEVY OF THE 1 MILL COUNTYWIDE SCHOOL TAX (Section 269, Constitution of Alabama of 1901)
Shall the governing body of Elmore County, Alabama, be authorized to levy annually, for a period of twenty-nine (29) consecutive years, commencing with the levy for the tax year that will begin on October 1, 2021 (for which tax year taxes will become due and payable on October 1, 2022), for public school purposes in said county, a special property tax at the rate of ten cents on each one hundred dollars (equal to 1 mill on each dollar) of the assessed value of the taxable property in said county, which special tax shall be in renewal and continuation of the special tax at the same rate and for the same purpose that is now being levied in the said county? FOR or AGAINST?
MACON COUNTY:
SPECIAL ELECTION FOR RENEWAL AND CONTINUATION OF LEVY OF A TEN MILL COUNTYWIDE SCHOOL TAX (Amendment No. 420, Constitution of Alabama of 1901)
Shall the governing body of Macon County, Alabama, be authorized to levy annually, for a period of twenty-nine (29) successive years, commencing with the levy for the tax year that will begin on October 1, 2020 (for which tax year taxes will become due and payable on October 1, 2021), for public education purposes in said county, a special property tax at the rate of one dollar on each one hundred dollars (equal to ten mills on each dollar) of the assessed value of the taxable property in said county, which special tax shall be in renewal and continuation of the special tax at the same rate and for the same purpose that is now being levied in the said county? FOR or AGAINST?
