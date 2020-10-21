Dothan bomber pleads guilty, could testify against co-defendant

By Ken Curtis
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man who booby trapped a truck to retaliate on behalf of woman involved in a domestic dispute with her former boyfriend has pleaded guilty to numerous charges.
In a deal with federal prosecutors, Sylvio King has agreed to testify against that woman, Ashley Nicole Haydt.
On Oct. 23, 2017, as the victim drove along South Park Avenue, King remotely detonated a pipe bomb that he had placed in the truck. Afterwards, according to police, he sent Haydt a message, telling her he had “taken care of the problem.”
King and Haydt, co-workers and close friends, allegedly hatched the devious plan in response to an ongoing legal dispute between Haydt and the bombing victim, with whom she had a child. That man recovered from his injuries.
After the explosion, Haydt went to a Dothan attorney and implicated King, but denied her involvement. However, a grand jury indicted her on conspiracy and other charges.
King, who also has pending state charges including Attempted Murder, will be sentenced on Jan. 21. 2021, on his federal counts that include explosive and firearms charges.
Haydt’s trial date is pending.
