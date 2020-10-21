2020 Halloween events planned around area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking for Halloween times and trick-or-treating events in your area? We’re gathering a list from cities around our viewing area!
Montgomery County: The Halloween Spooktacular happens at Garrett Coliseum
City of Montgomery: The Montgomery Police Department is hosting DRIVE-THRU Trunk or Treat and the Festival of Frights. The city has not yet announced trick-or-treating times.
Auburn: There are several events to choose from including Fright Nights at the Arboretum, 2020 Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat, and the Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt. Trick or treating has been moved to Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. so police can focus on the safety of trick or treaters because of Saturday’s home football game.
Greenville: The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candy walk from inside your vehicle. The city has not yet announced trick-or-treating times.
Pike Road: No specific Halloween events have been announced.
Prattville: The Parade of Pumpkins event runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 1. The 2020 Annual Candy Walk has been canceled. The city has not yet announced trick-or-treating times.
Millbrook: Trick-or-treating is allowed as long as safe practices are followed, but parents are asked to finish by 8 p.m. The annual Boo Fest has been canceled.
Wetumpka: Trick-or-treating is allowed from 5-8 p.m. The annual Candy Walk has been canceled.
ADPH Safety Guidelines: Alabama health officials issue guidance on Halloween activities
Those who participate in Halloween events should take precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic including the use of face masks and social distancing.
