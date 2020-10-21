Help continues to pour in for 26 families affected by Prattville fire

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The community continues to rally around 26 families whose homes were destroyed in a weekend apartment fire in Prattville.
After the blaze swept through The Woods Apartments around 2 a.m. Saturday, leaving every unit uninhabitable, the Open Door Baptist Church in Prattville sprang into action.
Victims can stop by from 10 a.m. through noon daily through Friday to get anything they need for the future, the church said. The church is located at 128 Oates Road in Prattville.
After Friday, the remaining donated items will be taken to Safe Harbor, located at 820 Selma Highway in Prattville, where they will be available for dispersing from there.
And the Storage Barn in Prattville is giving victims two months of free storage to put their belongings in until they have a place to stay.
Additionally, food, toiletry and monetary donations can also be given through the City of Prattville and the Autauga Interfaith Care Center.
