Holiday travel this year to be low cost, high risk, experts say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a tough decision for many - whether to take a vacation this holiday season or stay home and avoid coronavirus.
“This is going to be a holiday season like no other,” said Christopher Elliott, USA Today columnist.
The Thanksgiving and Christmas/New Year’s holiday periods are usually among the year’s busiest long-distance travel periods. This year the number of people expected to leave home for the holidays is way down.
“It’s going to like none other than we’ve seen in a generation, and maybe even because of Coronavirus,” Elliott said, adding prices will be down too. “Prices on rental cars, prices on hotels, prices on airline tickets are all going to be down anywhere from 20 to 40 percent.”
But the risk of traveling is higher than ever.
“If you are in a high-risk group, you really should think about not traveling. If the number of infections go up, I don’t think it’s safe for anyone to really travel. So you probably should think very carefully before you plan a holiday trip,” said Elliott.
It’s estimated the average American will travel just 513 miles this Thanksgiving, a decrease of more than 50 percent from last year.
