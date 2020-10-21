Longtime Montgomery businessman Bolling Starke Jr. dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The former longtime head of a well-known Montgomery business has died.
Bolling Powell Starke, Jr. served three decades as the president of the Starke Agency, a business insurance brokerage and risk management company that recently celebrated its 90th year of business.
Bo, as he was called, died Monday. He was 82. His time at the company’s helm spanned 30 years from 1966 to 1996. His son, Trey Starke, now serves as its president.
“Without question, Bo Starke was a man of love, loyalty and immense integrity,” a company spokesperson said. “He had a generous spirit and a larger than life personality with a great smile and laugh to go along with it.”
The Downtown Business Association called him a “giant” and offered its condolences to his family.
Starke was a big supporter of the Alabama Wildlife Federation and was an avid outdoorsman. He also supported a number of local charitable and civic activities.
“He was a true believer of living life to the fullest and brought happiness to everyone who knew him,” the spokesperson said. “He was a great family man and a loving father.”
A public service with social distancing guidelines will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Alabama Wildlife Federation, located at Lanark Outdoor Pavilion, 3050 Lanark Road, in Millbrook. It will be followed by a private family graveside service at Grace Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to either The Alabama Wildlife Federation or Christchurch on Vaughn Road.
