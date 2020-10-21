National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 19th DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be taking place this weekend, and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is asking residents to participate in the event.
On Saturday, Alabamians will be able to get rid of their expired and unused prescriptions at collection sites across the state, according to Marshall’s office. Law enforcement officials will be at the sites to receive the prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Prescription Drug Take Back is always a valuable public service that protects our children, our homes and our environment,” Marshall said. “As a long-time prosecutor, I have too often witnessed the tragic results caused by the availability of dangerous controlled substances. When prescription drugs are left in our homes, children and teenagers may be poisoned or fall prey to drug abuse and addiction. Your old medications can also be a lure to criminals looking for drugs to sell.”
According to Marshall’s office, since the first take back event in the state, the amount of prescription drugs collected has continued to increase. Around 88,907 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired medications have been disposed of safely throughout all of Alabama’s previous drug take-back events.
The DEA sponsors to event in order to combat the abuse and misuse of prescription medications that have expired or are no longer needed.
