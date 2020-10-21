Opelika Police Dept. commends good Samaritan for returning wallet containing over $1K

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is a applauding a good Samaritan in town.
Officials said they presented one local resident with an Opelika Police Department challenge coin for honesty and integrity after this person found a wallet in a parking lot containing over $1,000 in cash, and turned it over to Opelika police.
The citizen found the wallet in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Pepperell Parkway. An identification card was inside the wallet and the citizen attempted to return to the wallet to owner at their address. The citizen turned the wallet in at the police department after not being able to locate anyone at the residence.
Officers were able to return the wallet to the owner with all items accounted for. Opelika police said they want to thank this outstanding individual for their help and good character.
