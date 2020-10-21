Opp schools halting on-campus learning until Tuesday

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Opp City Schools will be closing all on-campus instruction and activities until Tuesday, Oct. 27.
All extracurricular activities are also suspended during this time.
Superintendent Michael D. Smithart says this is due to a slick uptick in COVID-19 cases within the school district and community.
In the meantime, all classes will be taught virtually.
Students and parents may check their Schoology account for instructions and information. They may also call their child’s school.
