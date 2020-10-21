Prattville police search for burglary suspect

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect captured on security video breaking into a storage unit on multiple occasions.
Prattville police say the suspect came onto the victim’s property multiple times between Sept. 24 and Oct. 12. During that time frame, he went into a storage unit to steal cans of paint, police said.
The crimes happened in the 1600 block of Bridge Creek Road in Prattville.
The suspect, who was wearing a face mask, was seen driving a white, two-door sedan.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips could lead to a cash reward.
