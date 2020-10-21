Warmer than normal temperatures continue

Mid-80s are likely in several locations today, tomorrow and early next week

Rain chances slowly climbing over the next 72 hours
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran | October 21, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 9:51 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably warm pattern will continue to dominate for at least the next week... we are no strangers to warmth any time of the year, but compared to what is “statically normal” for late October, we on average would see highs in the upper 70s and low in the 50s. That’s not the case this week!

Highs will head into the mid 80s both today and tomorrow under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies; each days will be a bit humid, making it feel less than ideal for late October. Keep in mind that this isn’t going to be summer-like mugginess, but there is plenty of moisture in our atmosphere.

There could be a couple of showers or perhaps a rumble of thunder in eastern and southern parts of the state later this afternoon and evening, but coverage is minimal at best.

An isolated shower is possible Wednesday and Thursday with higher rain chances Friday and Saturday.
Thursday could also feature a very isolated shower, but those chances are looking lower and lower each time we get new model data in.

It’s still looking like both Friday and Saturday will feature some scattered showers and a few storms across the state as Gulf of Mexico moisture pushes northward into the Deep South. Not everyone will see rain, and we aren’t expecting heavy activity at all.

Even with the scattered rain chances each day, highs will push above 80 degrees in most locations with muggy conditions holding firm.

A pair of dry days appear increasingly likely for Sunday and Monday with a healthy amount of sunshine. It’ll stay very warm in the mid-80s with the humidity pushing summertime levels.

80s hang tough into the weekend with a few shower or storms Saturday.
A substantial amount of fluctuation and disagreement has continued to exist regarding the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. A rather strong fall cold front is poised to move across much of the U.S. during that period, including us in Alabama. However, the extent of the “chilly” air and timing of any rain chances are still a bit up in the air.

For now, we’ll go ahead and say that the chance of showers and storms is there Tuesday through Thursday with much cooler and less humid air expected by the end of next week.

Humid to muggy conditions are going nowhere.
