Additional unemployment funds available with job training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest unemployment numbers are out. Jobless claims are down slightly from more than 8,500 to just over 7,900. Of that number, more than 4,000 are COVID related.
While some federal funds have run out, other funds are available in addition to job training. The additional $600 and $300 weekly benefits are gone, unless Congress acts. Meanwhile, some people can apply for unemployment funds in certain job categories until the end of the year. The state does a job training program that will also help you get some additional weeks of money.
The state of Alabama reduced the weeks people can claim unemployment benefits from 26 to 14 weeks at the beginning of this year. But if you enter some type of job training, you can receive additional weeks of money.
“The five week training extension is a state-run program for those who have exhausted all other benefits, if they enroll in an approved training program,” said Tara Hutchison with the Alabama Department of Labor.
Hutchison said the job training can come from various areas.
“It’s a variety of programs. You can visit your career center for information on any of those programs. It can be a GED program. So long as there is job training going on, we can provide an additional five weeks of benefits there,” Hutchison said.
While funding under the CARES Act has stopped some federal funding, but not all. People who worked in certain jobs can apply to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program until the end of the year if they lost a job due to the pandemic.
There is the possibility additional help may come from Congress. You can apply for PUA or job training at the Alabama Department of Labor website.
