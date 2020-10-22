’Dinner on the Run’ to raise money for local non-profit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A local non-profit group is offering gourmet restaurant meals delivered straight to your door. ‘Dinner on the Run’ offers a safe, healthy alternative to dining out. It also helps raise money for Girls on the Run of South Central Alabama, an organization that helps start young women on a positive life path.
The dinners for four will be prepared by Filet & Vine in Montgomery. Dessert will be provided by Cheesecake Empori-Yum and other local businesses. Each order will include: 1 GOTR Cooler Tote Bag, entrée, sides, dessert, a bottle of wine and 2 silicone wine glasses.
Deliveries will be made Sunday, Nov. 1. All proceeds will provide scholarships for girls in 3rd-5th grade to participate in the Girls on the Run program.
Girls on the Run is a national physical activity-based youth development program. Participants develop and improve competence, confidence and strength of character. The ten-week program concludes with a celebratory 5K, designed to give the girls a tangible sense of achievement.
Girls on the Run has served over 1.2 million girls since its inception in 1996.
To reserve your ‘Dinner on the Run,’ visit this website. Deliveries are available in the River Region and Lee County. Organizers say the meals will make for a perfect date night, family dinner or a great gift.
