Elementary school in Geneva closes over staff shortage

By WTVY Staff
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva City Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that they would be closing James A. Mulkey Elementary School Thursday and Friday due to a staffing shortage.
The announcement was made to parents on the school’s Facebook page and through a phone messaging system. The middle and high school will remain open. The school system will also run a normal bus schedule, as well.
The school issued an apology for the late notice and any inconvenience the decision placed on families.
Houston County Schools were also recently forced to close campuses in Rehobeth and Cottonwood due to staffing shortages.
