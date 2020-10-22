Elementary school in Geneva closes over staff shortage

Mulkey Elementary School in Geneva County has temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. (Source: WTVY)
By WSFA Staff | October 22, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 10:41 AM

By WTVY Staff

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva City Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that they would be closing James A. Mulkey Elementary School Thursday and Friday due to a staffing shortage.

The announcement was made to parents on the school’s Facebook page and through a phone messaging system. The middle and high school will remain open. The school system will also run a normal bus schedule, as well.

Posted by Geneva City Schools on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The school issued an apology for the late notice and any inconvenience the decision placed on families.

Houston County Schools were also recently forced to close campuses in Rehobeth and Cottonwood due to staffing shortages.

