Honoring Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, October 22 is the one-year anniversary of the heartbreaking, tragic news that the body of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was discovered. She was taken ten days earlier on October 12, 2019.
The search ended at the Santek Waste Services landfill near Gardendale. Kamille’s small body was left in a dumpster.
Her precious life, her beautiful face captivated all of us. The tragedy broke our hearts. Everyone felt her family’s pain.
On this anniversary the Birmingham City Council and President William Parker have partnered with the organization Angels Arms Operation Exploited and Missing Persons for the first annual “Never Again” Memorial and Tribute for Cupcake.
The event will take place this Thursday at Tom Brown Village Community Center (555 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL 35222) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will feature guest speakers, a school supply giveaway and more.
“This is a very somber time for all of us in Birmingham,” President Parker said. “We’re honoring her while also raising awareness to the issue of children being kidnapped, a problem that is still very prevalent in our country,” Deloach said. “If we don’t keep speaking about this issue and raising awareness, then things will never change. But we’re here to say this will never happen again in Birmingham.”
The two people charged with Kamille’s murder, 40-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 30-year-old Derick Irisha Brown, have yet to go to trial. A year later, they both remain behind bars.
The case has been bound over to the grand jury. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said the grand jury was still operational despite the pandemic.
The last movement in the case happened Tuesday, Oct 6. According to court documents, Stallworth’s attorney, Roderick Livingston, was allowed to withdraw himself from the case because he was hired by the public defender’s office that represents Brown.
We’ll keep you updated as this case moves through the legal system.
