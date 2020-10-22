Man sought in Montgomery mail theft, check fraud case

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is searching for this unidentified person of interest in a Montgomery mail theft and check fraud case. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
October 22, 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man described as a “person of interest” is being sought in connection to a Montgomery mail fraud investigation.

Thursday, the United States Postal Inspection Service said it has been investigating a case involving identity theft and stolen mail since September.

The probe of the check fraud/mail theft case involves a Montgomery area credit union.

Anyone who can identify this man or has any information about the crime is asked to call U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Tips may lead to a cash reward.

