Man sought in Montgomery mail theft, check fraud case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man described as a “person of interest” is being sought in connection to a Montgomery mail fraud investigation.
Thursday, the United States Postal Inspection Service said it has been investigating a case involving identity theft and stolen mail since September.
The probe of the check fraud/mail theft case involves a Montgomery area credit union.
Anyone who can identify this man or has any information about the crime is asked to call U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips may lead to a cash reward.
