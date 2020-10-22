Massive yard sale planned to help 26 families of Prattville fire

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region has continued to rally to the aid of 26 families in the days since a massive fire swept through their Prattville apartment complex.
The blaze swept through The Woods Apartments around 2 a.m. Saturday. While there were no injuries, none of the units were left inhabitable.
While requests for food, supplies and monetary donations continue, there’s no need to donate any more clothing.
In fact, one church that has been gathering supplies has received so many items of clothing that it’s planning a community yard sale to turn those threads in to cash to further assist the families.
Open Door Baptist Church said the River Region’s generosity has helped it fully cloth the families with a large number of pieces still left over. And they say they’re not alone.
“We have reached out to other venues in the community and they have an abundance for the victims also,” said Erika Harned.
The church is asking people to adhere to social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions as they come out to the clothes-only sale between 6 a.m. and noon on Saturday on Oates Road.
“There have been so many nice clothing items donated, that we would like to share them back with the community for a donation to the fire victims housing fund,” Harned said.
Most of the families are staying in area hotels while the the Red Cross fills out paperwork and tries to secure them a new home.
“The donations we receive through the sale of these clothes will go to help cover hotel costs while they wait for a permanent place to stay,” she added.
As for the non-clothing items that were donated since Saturday’s blaze, they will continue to be available to the victims at the church’s location through Friday.
The owners of iMove, LLC. have donated their time and resources to help move the items to Safe Harbor.
And Storage Barn is giving two free months of storage to the families to help them store their belongings while looking for a new home.
