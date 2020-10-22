Montgomery residents asked to follow ADPH guidelines for trick-or-treating

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city officials are asking residents to follow the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines when it comes to trick-or-treating this Halloween.
“Right now, we’re deferring to ADPH and ask residents to take necessary precautions and follow established medical protocol to ensure they’re protecting their children and families from COVID-19 when deciding how to observe Halloween this year,” said city spokesperson Griffith Waller.
The ADPH says even though it is recommended that families forego some Halloween activities such as indoor haunted houses and hayrides, trick-or-treating can still be enjoyed provided parents take precautions and supervise. It is recommended trick-or-treaters wear face masks, social distance and practice hand hygiene.
