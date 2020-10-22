1 MPS school closes, students at another quarantined due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Montgomery public school has closed and students in the sixth grade at another school are under quarantine due to COVID-19, Montgomery Public Schools confirmed Thursday.
Brewbaker Primary School has closed for a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 while in close contact with several students.
Additionally, Southlawn Middle School’s sixth-grade students are under a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
MPS said Brewbaker’s students and teachers are returning to virtual learning, as are the sixth-graders at Southlawn. Students at Brewbaker Intermediate and Brewbaker Middle who have siblings at Brewbaker Primary may also voluntarily quarantine for 14 days, the school system said.
“Our number one priority is the safety of all of our students, teachers, building staff and others. We’re working with our families to set their students back up in a virtual learning environment during this time,” said Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.
Moore said she understands the situation could be an inconvenience but stressed the desire to ensure safety.
“I’m encouraging our parents to continue to check their school’s website and check their emails for additional information,” Moore added.
MPS started the semester with all students learning in a virtual-only format. More than half of those students returned to the classroom for in-person learning during the second nine-week period, which started on Oct. 13.
