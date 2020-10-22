No vote yet on new Autauga County Schools superintendent

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vote was not made for the new superintendent in Autauga County.
The Autauga County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the six candidates vying for the position. They met with all the candidates over the last 10 days.
Board leaders say they have more work to do before voting on the new superintendent.
“We had to continue some vetting process and narrowing down the candidates and we don’t want to rush it. We want to make sure we get it right. And so instead of trying to rush things tonight we decided we would just wait," said school board president Mark Hindman.
Officials hope to finish the vetting process sometime next week.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.