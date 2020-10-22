Shower and storm chances rise as we head into the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Everything still looks to be on track for a continuation of our unseasonably warm and muggy pattern. There doesn’t appear to be any sort of relief until the end of next week, so expect more mid-80s today under a partly cloudy sky (just like the last couple of days). The humidity will be a touch higher with dew points approaching 70... this may help pop off a couple of late day isolated showers or storms, mainly east and south of Montgomery.
Tonight will be dry with lows only falling into the middle and upper 60s.
The shower and storm chances we’ve been discussing all week are still on for Friday, Friday night and Saturday.
Coverage doesn’t look to be overwhelmingly impressive at any one point over that 36-hour period, but there will certainly be isolated to scattered showers and storms around the region. Severe weather and overly heavy rain are not anticipated.
It is possible some of us don’t see a drop of rain either day with coverage likely not exceeding 40% or so. On the flip side, it’s possible some of us see a couple of showers or storms between the two days. It’ll be like our typical summertime patterns.
Highs may fall off a touch Friday and Saturday with the chance of rain, but should still reach lower 80s.
We are in all likelihood dry Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as we watch a cold front approach the Mississippi Valley and Southeast from the northwest. Being ahead of that front means more highs well into the 80s with a healthy amount of sunshine.
Then things get a bit murky.
A complicated scenario is likely to develop as that front moves in Wednesday-Thursday. For now, it looks like a few models want to bring a chance of showers and storms each day with our streak of unseasonably warm temperatures ending Thursday.
