Shower and storm chances rise as we head into the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Everything still looks to be on track for a continuation of our unseasonably warm and muggy pattern. There doesn’t appear to be any sort of relief until the end of next week, so expect more mid-80s today under a partly cloudy sky (just like the last couple of days). The humidity will be a touch higher with dew points approaching 70... this may help pop off a couple of late day isolated showers or storms, mainly east and south of Montgomery.