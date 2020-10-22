Suspects indicted in 2018 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A grand jury has indicted two suspects in a murder case from 2018.
Mark Anthony Robinson and Clyde Lemar Jones are both indicted on capital murder charges.
Robinson was initially arrested on the lesser charge of murder in April 2018. Jones was charged with capital murder during his arrest a few days before Robinson’s.
They are charged in the shooting death of Damion Clarke. Clarke was found dead in a vehicle on Cherry Hill Road in January 2018.
Investigators believe the three, who knew each other, were in an altercation before the shooting.
Both suspects are being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
