‘This is not just a haircut’: Barber recreates brother’s tribute to Cupcake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the heels of the one-year anniversary of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s death, what started off as a tribute is becoming a tradition.
Barber Jonathan Lee is recreating one of his most famous haircuts to date for Cupcake’s big brother Amaree.
“I’ve been real excited. I’ve been watching the calendar,” says Lee. “I’m like one more month two more week.”
It’s a bittersweet reunion that Lee doesn’t take lightly.
“This is my first time seeing him again since last year,” Lee says. “Since that first haircut and I feel just as honored as I did the first time.”
While he may feel honored, Lee also feels the pressure that cutting a design like this brings.
“It’s a challenge,” Lee says. “I know I can’t mess up. I know I have to get it right."
He’s had a few celebrities get hair cuts in his chair, but this one is like no other.
“This is not just a haircut,” Lee says. “It’s a great haircut. It’s a memorable haircut.”
While the void of Cupcake no longer being here will never be filled. It’s still a way to honor her for Lee and her family.
“Reflecting back from the first haircut. I’m thinking about how he’s feeling, how his mom is feeling and how the family is feeling as well. It’s so many emotions that’s going on with me right now and I just take it one step at a time,” Lee said.
