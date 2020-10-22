UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in ongoing manhunt near Lee Rd. 379 in Salem

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A manhunt is underway on Lee Road 379 in Salem.
Two suspects were speeding when they were pulled over in a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Jay Jones.
The driver is in custody.
27-year-old William Allen, the passenger, fled by foot into the wood lines near the Country Market.
Allen was last seen near Lee Road 346, Lee Road 379 and Lee Road 344.
He has several outstanding warrants including:
- Failing to appear for various offenses
- Breaking and entering
- Theft and receiving stolen property
- Multiple traffic offenses
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Opelika Police Department and two K9 teams are searching for the suspect near Lee Road 340.
The Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Division and Lee County Sheriff’s Office all have outstanding warrants.
