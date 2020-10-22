Want to be scared this Halloween season? Just head to rural Verbena

VERBENA, Ala. (WSFA) - As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of Halloween attractions and activities have either kept their doors shut or altered the way in which they are functioning.
One of the few area haunted attractions that has stayed open through the pandemic this October is Mountain Creek Trail of Fear in rural southeastern Chilton County.
Located just miles outside of Verbena at 1802 County Road 23, Mountain Creek Trail of Fear is scaring people -- and doing so while seeing record crowds.
“This past Saturday [October 17th] we were very busy and had our largest crowd ever,” co-owner Jackie Wilson tells Meteorologist Tyler Sebree as he visited the property on Thursday.
But the experience isn’t entirely normal.
“We’re doing the masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and I put glow sticks every six feet so people know where to wait in line,” Wilson says.
The scarers won’t get up in your face like they would in a normal year, and your group will not be paired with another group.
When asked what people can expect if they’re brave enough to make a visit, Wilson had a simple response: “fun and getting very scared.”
I took a daylight tour of both trails offered to guests -- “Wrong Turn” and “The Swamp.”
As much as I don’t want to admit it, I was even scared a few times despite the sun being out and there being no actors along either trail.
There are plenty of scary, freaky and plain odd decorations and scenes distributed along both trails that are scary on their own.
“We’ve had people pass out, not go in and we even had someone wet their pants this past weekend,” Wilson jokingly told me.
But there was a sense of seriousness I picked up on while she told me some of the memorable stories about the family-owned haunted trails.
There isn’t an age limit, but it is not for the faint of heart.
When you turn onto CR 23 from U.S. 31, you’ll be greeted by plenty of dark woods and you may feel your stomach churn a bit.
You’ll turn into a large open field to park before venturing up to the ticket booth, where you can decide to do one or both trails.
After waiting in line -- which Wilson says moves at a good clip -- you’ll enter the woods through a creaky gate and either turn left for the Swamp or straight for Wrong Turn.
“About 15 to 20 minutes you’ll be in there with up to 50 scare actors,” Wilson tells me.
Based on my daytime tours of both paths, it’s safe to say there are plenty of opportunities for monsters to hide, pop out and jump out at unsuspecting trail-goers.
Wilson says they use an incredible amount of fog and strobe lights, but the best part -- and what you can’t find at other haunts -- is the constant usage of lazer lights throughout.
To up the ante, the grounds on which the trails are located are haunted. There’s also a haunted cemetery nearby.
Wilson told me there have been many, many instances of paranormal and ghostly activity along and near the trails.
You’ve got four more days to make a visit before the season comes to an end!
