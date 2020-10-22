Young voters encouraged to be more engaged in elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -As we get closer to election day, there’s a growing effort to get more voters under 30 to turn out at the polls.
Social media networks and other companies have launched voter registration efforts and pushed voting information resources because, historically, registered voters 18-30 don’t turn out in large numbers.
“We’ll see anywhere from between 10 and 15 percent of that group,” said Eric Morrow, Ph.D., Dean of the Liberal Arts school at Tarleton State University. He says young voters between often have trouble getting to the polls or don’t have a strong enough understanding of the voting process.
“They don’t have the flexibility that they need to be able to go and vote or they’re away from home, they don’t know that they have options there locally to be able to vote,” Dr. Morrow added.
According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, more than 15 million Americans have turned 18 and become eligible to vote since the last presidential election. Morrow believes this year will be different.
“When we look at college communities, you know, a lot of those students are learning online, or they’re at home. So voting is going to be much more accessible, it may not conflict as much with a class schedule, or they may not be away from home. So I would expect that to have an impact across the country on voting rights among younger people,” Morrow explained. “But it’s also the election itself and the dynamics that are going into this. And so you have families, you have communities, you have people on both sides of the aisle, or in the middle, wherever they may be political, that are encouraging and trying to facilitate more people to vote.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.