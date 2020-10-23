Alabama lieutenant governor provides update on family’s medical condition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth tweeted an update on his medical condition Friday. He said that a second test has now confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis, but he remains symptom-free.
“I’m feeling great,” he said in the tweet. “Rode horses this morning.”
His wife, however, is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the tweet. Kendall Ainsworth also tested positive for COVID-19, but the couple’s children have tested negative.
Ainsworth’s office first confirmed the lieutenant governor’s diagnosis Wednesday. Ainsworth says he learned that someone in his Sunday School group at church contracted the virus, which is why he sought out a test.
Ainsworth says that he has followed all public safety guidelines and will continue to do so, to protect those around him. That includes wearing face masks, social distancing and quarantining for an appropriate length of time.
He said in Friday’s tweet that all of the members of his staff have tested negative.
Gov. Kay Ivey, who at times has been at odds with Ainsworth over the state’s response to the pandemic, wished him well in a statement Wednesday. She also encouraged Alabamians to remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent further spread of the virus.
