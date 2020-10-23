2 arrested in connection to Troy rape case

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama men have been arrested and charged with second-degree rape, according to the Troy Police Department.
Troy investigators identified the suspects as Larry Darnell Reynolds, 40, and Timothy Darnell Millender, 30, both of Conecuh County.
Investigators say the suspects sexually assaulted a juvenile on Wednesday.
Reynolds and Millender were located early Friday morning at a Troy hotel and taken into custody by Troy police and the U.S. Marshal Service.
They were processed at the city jail and will be transferred to the Pike County Jail where they’ll be held on bonds of $10,000 each.
The case remains under investigation.
