Community educator encourages people to Think Big!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a yard, on a fence, on a cross, on a tree you’ll find two words with a larger message around the Ridgecrest community.
“I might as well think big, why should any thought be small I might as well think big if I’m going to think at all,” Think Big Man William Gilliard said.
William Gilliard began his “Think Big” message 30 years ago when he served as a mentor to students in Montgomery Public Schools (MPS).
He says his message serves as a reminder that no matter what you go through practicing thinking big will make a big difference.
“We get the message, which is a seed into their hearts, and into their heads and into their subconscious and that seed brings forth fruit,” Gilliard said.
Gillard says his message comes at a very crucial time for Montgomery voters as they will head to the polls to vote for a property tax proposal that could benefit Montgomery Public Schools.
Increasing the tax from 10 mills to 22 mills would bring an additional $33 million a year to MPS.
The funds could benefit schools by repairing deteriorating buildings, adding academic programs and hiring more teachers.
MPS parent Latasha Davidson says voting yes for the proposal could bring unity as well.
“To get involved with the kids more because that what’s it all about in the end,” Davidson said.
If it passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $150 a year. It wouldn’t take effect until 2023.
