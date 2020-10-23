County Road 12: Butter and Egg Adventures- Zombies and ziplines

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - At Butter and Egg Adventures in Troy, you can do it all. Whether it’s riding a zipline through the woods or throwing axes at a target, they have all kinds of outdoor fun. This year they have something new.
“On Halloween, we are going to have a Ziplines and Zombies tour," said Ron Pierce, owner of Butter and Egg Adventures.
Obviously, it’s not nearly as scary during the day, but we got an idea of how it’ll work.
“We will go out in groups of 8 with a guide. It’ll take 20-25 minutes to walk the trail, depending on your pace. There will be four themed areas, and various places they will jump out at you, and you can shoot them with a laser gun.”
That’s just part of the fun.
“When they get done with the zombie tour, they will ride five ziplines in the dark.”
Masks are required, and you will stay with the group you came with. It’s a chance to do something different.
“We want people to get outside and have some fun. They’ve been cooped up watching TV and playing video games. We want them to experience the outdoors a little bit.”
They will be doing Zombies and Ziplines Oct. 29th and 31st. Check out their website to make ticket reservations.
