Crash on Ann Street near I-85 NB on-ramp causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Ann Street near the Interstate 85 northbound on-ramp is causing delays for morning commuters.
Montgomery police say the crash is in the area of Ann Street and Zelda Road.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking all lanes. Emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the roadway.
Motorists traveling in this area may want to seek an alternate route. They should take caution and expect delays.
