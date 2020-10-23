Free flu shots to be offered in Montgomery Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you still need to get your flu shot, the Montgomery County Health Department is hosting a drive-up flu vaccination clinic Thursday.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Eastdale Mall, located on Atlanta Highway. Flu shots will also be given at a station inside the mall at the food court from 9 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.
These vaccinations are free and provided to those 19-years-old and older. No appointments are necessary but face coverings are required. Patients are also asked to wear short sleeves, ADPH added.
“Getting a yearly flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family from potentially serious complications during influenza season. Among the vaccines' benefits are reducing the risk of flu illness, doctors' visits, hospitalization, and even death,” ADPH said.
Flu symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, muscle aches, and fatigue. These symptoms are similar to COVID-19 symptoms and may make illnesses more difficult to diagnose and treat. Getting a flu vaccine, according to ADPH, will reduce the chances of possible misdiagnoses and getting both diseases at the same time.
For more information, call the Montgomery County Health Department at (334) 293-6400.
