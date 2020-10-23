Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9

By WSFA Staff | October 23, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Springwood at Macon East

Geneva at St. James

CCA at Edgewood Academy

Thorsby at Highland Home

Isabella at Luverne

Montgomery Catholic at Goshen

Jeff Davis at Prattville

Wetumpka at Stanhope Elmore

Calera at Benjamin Russell

Beulah at Dadeville

Eufaula at Lanier

Park Crossing at Opelika

Auburn at Enterprise

