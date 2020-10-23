Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Springwood at Macon East
Geneva at St. James
CCA at Edgewood Academy
Thorsby at Highland Home
Isabella at Luverne
Montgomery Catholic at Goshen
Jeff Davis at Prattville
Wetumpka at Stanhope Elmore
Calera at Benjamin Russell
Beulah at Dadeville
Eufaula at Lanier
Park Crossing at Opelika
Auburn at Enterprise
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.