'I didn’t think it was real’: COVID-19 survivor leaves UAB after 2-month stay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 survivor Clifton Tidmore saw his infant son for the first time in two months Friday after he was released from UAB hospital.
Wheeled out in a wheelchair Tidmore said, “I feel great.”
Tidmore said he believes he may have gotten the virus at work. It started out with small symptoms. Tidmore thought he had a cold, and then things got much worse.
Tidmore and his wife Hannah said at one point, his cough was so bad he couldn’t catch a breath between coughs, and he couldn’t take his medication.
“I didn’t think it was real, but it was," said Tidmore.
Hannah took him to the doctor where he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered UAB hospital for treatment. Tidmore said the two months in the hospital were “like a dream.”
The couple had a two and a half month old baby when Tidmore got sick. Mom and baby both also tested positive for the virus.
The baby boy had a fever for a few days and then recovered.
Clifton Tidmore said, “It’s been real hard.”
Hannah said it was also hard to battle something where you don’t know where the finish line is or how to get there.
Their message for everyone is don’t take COVID lightly.
Tidmore said he wore a mask and washed his hands all the time, and he still got sick.
