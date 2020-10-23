The Madison County Confederate monument removed early Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Confederate monument is no longer standing in front of the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville..
Law enforcement began blocking off the area surrounding the statue around 11 p.m. Thursday. Crews are were expected to work through the night, but the monument was officially taken down around 1:30 a.m.
After years of protests, the issue was reignited this spring amid nationwide protests over racial inequality. After several months of back and forth between the Huntsville City Council and Madison County Commission, the decision was apparently made within the past couple of weeks.
As news of the removal spread online, a handful of people came to the Courthouse Square to witness the moment in person. Joretha Wright told us “I’m speechless, literally speechless. It’s an amazing time for our culture and for people of all colors. I’m excited that I’m able to watch this event happen during this time.” WAFF is on the scene and working to get more information about the decision and relocation of the statue.
The monument is expected to be relocated to Maple Hill Cemetery, a few blocks away. Stick with WAFF for updates on this story both online and on-air.
