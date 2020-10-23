Man charged with capital murder after 2 stabbed in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama man has been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder, according to Auburn police.
Zhuobin Wang, 21, of Auburn, was arrested after a man and woman were stabbed inside a home in the 700 block of Monroe Drive around 7:15 Thursday evening.
Police say Wang forced his way into the home and stabbed both victims.
The victims were rushed to an area hospital where the man later died. Auburn police said the female victim was in critical condition as of Friday morning.
The crime was not random, police said, as Wang was acquainted with the victims. A motive was not immediately released.
Wang is being held without bond at the Lee County Jail and the case remains under investigation by Auburn Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 334-501-3140 or the Tip Line at 334-246-1391.
