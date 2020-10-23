Montgomery courthouse open Saturday for absentee voting

“Alabama doesn’t have early voting,” Ishman said. “But this is absentee voting where the voter is unable or unwilling to go to their polling place on November 3. This is an absentee ballot. That ballot is kept in a ballot vault until Election Day. So voters should anticipate when they come into the courthouse where they’re going to get a ballot and put it through the ballot tabulator as they would at their polling place. That ballot is kept in an affidavit envelope that the voter fills out. And we will witness and notarized that it was the voter who marked that ballot. So voters who come in person do receive their ballot, and they mark their ballot. But those ballots are not counted until Election Day.”