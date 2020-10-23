Multiple vehicles broken into, guns taken in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple overnight vehicle burglaries in which items, including firearms, were stolen.
The crimes happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the northern parts of the county. The sheriff’s office says a person or persons broke into vehicles in the Aspen Ridge subdivision, rummaging through them for things to take.
In all but one of the cases, the vehicles were accessed through unlocked doors. However, one incident did involve a broken window. Once inside that truck, the victim’s handguns were taken.
Police have identified the guns as a Taurus 45/410 caliber Judge Revolver and a Canik 9mm Pistol.
Investigators hope someone will be able to identify one of the suspects who was captured on security video. That person could be charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree property theft if identified.
Call the sheriff’s office at 334-361-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP with information. Tips may lead to a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.