Scattered showers, storms possible over the next 48 hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After what has been a work week of consistently warm weather with very little rain, we are going to start to see some minor changes to the forecast starting later today. While you won’t really feel a difference, a weak cold front is getting ready to approach the area... now just because it gets close enough to Alabama to spark a few showers and storms does not mean it will clear the state and bring back a more fall-like feeling. Muggy conditions are expected to last through next week as we stay on the warmer side of the boundary!