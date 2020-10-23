Scattered showers, storms possible over the next 48 hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After what has been a work week of consistently warm weather with very little rain, we are going to start to see some minor changes to the forecast starting later today. While you won’t really feel a difference, a weak cold front is getting ready to approach the area... now just because it gets close enough to Alabama to spark a few showers and storms does not mean it will clear the state and bring back a more fall-like feeling. Muggy conditions are expected to last through next week as we stay on the warmer side of the boundary!
Today, clouds will be a bit more abundant, but it won’t stop the warming process much; highs are still expected to make their way into the low and mid 80s.
By the second half of our day, the chance for some wet weather will gradually increase... coverage doesn’t look to be impressive at any given one point over the next two day period, but there will certainly be some isolated to scattered showers and storms around the region. Severe weather and overly heavy rain are not anticipated!
It is possible some of us don’t see a drop of rain either day with coverage likely not exceeding 40%.. so I wouldn’t plan for a washout, but do keep your First Alert weather app handy if your weekend plans take your outdoors.
An upper level ridge has set up shop over the southeast, and it is building in strength. Basically what the means is our overall pattern doesn’t look to change much, and it will talk a much stronger front to get our temperature back down before 80°... we will see a consistent breeze from the southeast, helping to keep moisture levels in our atmosphere elevated. While it could help with a few rogue showers Sunday through early next week, it mainly will just help it feel muggier than normal for late October.
